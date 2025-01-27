TRUMP, MLK, JFK AND RFK ☈ [A WORD FROM WILLIAM COOPER]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump has officially declassified the assassination files for MLK, JFK, and RFK
Here’s a video that’s narrated by William Cooper aka Bill Cooper that wrote tha book “Behold A Palehorse”.
It took Bill 16 years to get ahold of this video
Source: https://t.me/c/1608812896/27016
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9i2bb3
J.F.K. Assassination Records Archive – Previously Withheld JFK Assassination Documents Database - The Black Vault
Background The assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, is one of the most significant events in American history. On November 22, 1963, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas,…
https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/j-f-k-assassination-records/