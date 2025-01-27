BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRUMP, MLK, JFK AND RFK ☈ [A WORD FROM WILLIAM COOPER]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
361 views • 7 months ago

Trump has officially declassified the assassination files for MLK, JFK, and RFK


Here’s a video that’s narrated by William Cooper aka Bill Cooper that wrote tha book “Behold A Palehorse”.


It took Bill 16 years to get ahold of this video


Source: https://t.me/c/1608812896/27016


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9i2bb3


J.F.K. Assassination Records Archive – Previously Withheld JFK Assassination Documents Database - The Black Vault

Background The assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, is one of the most significant events in American history. On November 22, 1963, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas,…


https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/j-f-k-assassination-records/

Keywords
ciajfkmlkdeclassificationrfkpresident donald john trumpmulti pronged offensivenational cover-up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy