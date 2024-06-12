RT News June 12, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of rt.com
Russia says the US decision to arm Ukrainian neo-Nazis will be as disastrous as when Washington supplied militants in Afghanistan, triggering decades of conflict. The UN examines claims that Israeli forces used the American humanitarian pier in Gaza to conduct a raid in which hundreds of Palestinians were killed. Two German political parties that are against arming Kiev boycott Zelensky’s speech in parliament. They say he is escalating tensions in Europe while Ukraine needs a leader who can restore peace. And, a Canadian court orders a Ukrainian airline to pay compensation to victims’ families for a 2020 incident in which Iranian forces shot down a plane amid heightened tensions in the region.