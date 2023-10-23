"Road of Death" near Verbovo, Zaporozhye Region - Overview of the Battlefield and the Circumstances Surrounding the Destruction of Ukrainian Military Equipment

"Road of Death" near Verbovo, Zaporozhye Region

The LOSTARMOUR project provides a general overview of the battlefield and the circumstances surrounding the destruction of Ukrainian military equipment in the Verbovo area.

The footage only shows a small portion of Ukrainian losses, with the count of destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the "killing zone" on the outskirts of the main Russian defense line numbering in the hundreds.





