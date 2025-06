"When Kevin McKernan gene sequenced [a] tumor, [a] colon tumor, a few weeks ago and matched the genetic sequence to the Pfizer vaccine, it's freaking over...He got them...There's no question [the COVID mRNA injections are causing cancer]. Kevin proved it."





More info within the post below. 🔽

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1858564130552397913