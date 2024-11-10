BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️ Hezbollah delivering a message to the Zionists - 'Between us and you is the battlefield'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
68 views • 6 months ago

🟡⚡️MUST WATCH: Hezbollah published the following video delivering a message to the Zionists. The message is in Arabic and Hebrew, and will be translated below. 

The video is titled: 'Between us and you is the battlefield'. 

Hezbollah starts showing videos from 1982 and 2006 then from 2023/2024. 

“In the year 1982, you reached Beirut in 7 days. In 2006, you reached Wadi Al-Hjeir in 33 days.” 

Then Hezbollah starts counting the days since the start of the Zionist ground invasion on the South, and Hezbollah shows the villages the Israeli is trying to "take over", then Hezbollah states, “They [the villages] are 0 Kilometers away from the border.” 

Hezbollah keeps counting the days until the 40th day, all while showing videos of its operations, the last video being a scene of the Zionist forces retreating, then states at the end: 

“You are still fighting on the edges of the border villages. 

Between us and you are the days, the nights and the battlefield.” 

Adding, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman: 

Qatar's efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel are currently suspended.: 

Officials say Qatar is suspending its Gaza mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas 

➡️Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, officials said Saturday, after growing frustration with the lack of progress on a cease-fire deal for Gaza. 

➡️It wasn't immediately clear whether the remaining Hamas leadership hosted by Qatar must leave. 

➡️However, Qatar is highly likely to return to the efforts if both sides show "serious political willingness" to reach a deal, according to an official with Egypt, the other key mediator. 

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
