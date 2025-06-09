ICE Agents hit Protesters during LA Immigration Raids in SUV- Then Drive Off...

So what happened is Ice raided a factory in LA. People protested. One guy steps in front of an Ice SUV with illegal immigrants inside. Another guy comes from nowhere throws eggs??? The ICE driver freaks and floors it, hitting the protester and a crushing some guy's bicycle.

Whatever your views are on immigration, ICE needs to be accountable for this hit and run. Even if it was a FAFO moment and the guy deserved to get hit, it's up to a court of law to decide. Not us. Not a congressman. Not the president. Not social media. The driver in front of a judge.





If we don't see any more news about this incident, and they just bury this story, that means something is very wrong with liberty and justice, nowadays.

What happened to accountability? Do we live in a country where some people are treated better than others?