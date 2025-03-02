BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jay-Z Interviewed By Jo Whiley On The Live Lounge Tour
62 views • 6 months ago

All Occultic signs have double meanings


The Roc Sign is made by holding out your palms while touching both your thumbs and index

fingers forming a triangle.


The pyramid is an important Illuminati symbol showing their few ruling the many on the bottom

type power structure. The symbol becomes more powerful when the sign is done over an eye,

representing the All-Seeing eye in a capstone floating over an unfinished pyramid

.

Celebrity hip-hop artist Jay-Z made the sign famous by using it as a sign for his record labels

Roc-A-Fella.


The sign has been used previously in many different contexts.

In Aleister Crowley’s A.’.A.’., the gesture is the sign for the grade of fire.


Wiccans know the symbol as the Triangle of Manifestation.


Thelemapedia

thelemapedia.org

http://www.thelemapedia.org/index.php/Ritual_signs


pyramid jay-z illuminati symbol occult double meaning signs roc sign
