Houthis & the Blownup Ships "ONLY WANNA BLOW UP YOU"
29 views • 6 months ago

"Only Wanna Blow Up You"

(by Houthis & the Blown-up Ships)

https://eugenicide.com/houthis.mp3

Jews & me

We come from diff'rent worlds

Jews used to laugh at me

As they murder boys & girls


They're psychopathic

And they wonder why

When they kill babies, it always makes me cry

+++++++

Btt there's somethin' I can do

I can fire hypersonic missiles at you

+++++++

In Tel Aviv the Jews

Look up & say, "Oy vey!"

They hide in bunkers, beat their

Breasts & vainly pray


GOD won't dance, when they sing

They killed Messiah, &

They crucified The King

+++++++

But there's somethin' I can do

I can fire hypersonic missiles at you

You may strike back at me too

But I shut down the Red Sea too

+++++++

Ask Mister Dylan, "Why you

Sittin' on the fence?"

And please tell Zimmy that

His lyrics make no sense


Deal with the devil

Against the human race

Your bully had a plan until

He got punched in the face

+++++++

Well, you can change your name (it's true),

But you're still a babykilling Jew...

Yeah & there's somethin' I can do

I can launch some drones at you

+++++++

Sometimes I wonder 

If your pride'll ever end

Make GOD your Enemy & 

satan your best "friend"


Your "friend" is crazy &

You wail & wonder why

The land's an anvil &

There're hammers in the sky

+++++++

Well there's somethin' I can do

I can fire hypersonic missiles at you

Cry "Moshiach!" 'til you're blue

GOD'll rain down wrath on you

Keywords
iranisraelpalestineresistancenetanyahushipshamaslebanonhezbollahyemenred seaidfhouthiblowfishhootieblownup
