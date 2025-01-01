Houthis & the Blownup Ships "ONLY WANNA BLOW UP YOU"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Only Wanna Blow Up You"
(by Houthis & the Blown-up Ships)
https://eugenicide.com/houthis.mp3
Jews & me
We come from diff'rent worlds
Jews used to laugh at me
As they murder boys & girls
They're psychopathic
And they wonder why
When they kill babies, it always makes me cry
+++++++
Btt there's somethin' I can do
I can fire hypersonic missiles at you
+++++++
In Tel Aviv the Jews
Look up & say, "Oy vey!"
They hide in bunkers, beat their
Breasts & vainly pray
GOD won't dance, when they sing
They killed Messiah, &
They crucified The King
+++++++
But there's somethin' I can do
I can fire hypersonic missiles at you
You may strike back at me too
But I shut down the Red Sea too
+++++++
Ask Mister Dylan, "Why you
Sittin' on the fence?"
And please tell Zimmy that
His lyrics make no sense
Deal with the devil
Against the human race
Your bully had a plan until
He got punched in the face
+++++++
Well, you can change your name (it's true),
But you're still a babykilling Jew...
Yeah & there's somethin' I can do
I can launch some drones at you
+++++++
Sometimes I wonder
If your pride'll ever end
Make GOD your Enemy &
satan your best "friend"
Your "friend" is crazy &
You wail & wonder why
The land's an anvil &
There're hammers in the sky
+++++++
Well there's somethin' I can do
I can fire hypersonic missiles at you
Cry "Moshiach!" 'til you're blue
GOD'll rain down wrath on you