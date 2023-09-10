Attorney Todd Callender on Marburg (Pathogens Baked Inside The COVID Shots) Activation by 5G

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According To Attorney Todd Callender: Marburg (Pathogens Baked Inside The COVID Shots) Will Be Activated By Three One-Minute Pulse Waves At 18GHz From The 5G Towers All Over The World
The governments have been preparing for years now, and we are just "waiting" for the "disaster" to happen according to attorney Todd Callender.
Source @Real World News