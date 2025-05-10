BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wuhan Virologist Testifies: Fauci Created COVID as 'Bioweapon to Kill Millions'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
948 views • 4 months ago

Bombshell news from China where a senior scientist from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has gone rogue, blown the whistle, and directly implicated Dr. Anthony Fauci in a plot to kill millions of people around the world with a gain-of-function bioweapon.

According to Dr. Chao Shan, Fauci's covert alliance with the Chinese Communist Party, and his behind-the-scenes role at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, were part of a chilling depopulation agenda hiding in plain sight.

But it gets even worse for Fauci. This episode features direct accounts from multiple high-level whistleblowers, including an insider from EcoHealth Alliance and former intelligence analysts, risking their lives to expose the truth about the man they call the modern Dr. Josef Mengele.



Tags: Fauci, Anthony Fauci, Dr Anthony Fauci, Wuhan, Wuhan lab, Wuhan Institute of Virology, gain of function, bioweapon, COVID, mRNA, Depopulation, Democide, depopulation agenda, crimes against humanity, Bombshell, China, whistle blower, whistleblower, kill millions, Dr Chao Shan, Chao Shan, CCP, Chinese Communist Party, EcoHealth Alliance, EcoHealth, Dr Josef Mengele, Mengele

Keywords
