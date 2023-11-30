BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A 12 Yr Old West Bank Boy was Detained & Interrogated by the Israeli Forces - They showed him videos of Children Being Shot & Killed - Told him they will 'Do The Same To Him' if he Throws Stones
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
22 views • 11/30/2023

Earlier today a 9 and 15 year old were killed. I decided not to post the videos. It was too sad for me this morning. Those were the videos, that I presume he was shown. It was said that they only threw stones, they had no weapon in their hands.

Karim is 12 years old and lives in the occupied West Bank.

◾️ Earlier today he was detained by the Israeli forces and during his interrogation they showed him a video of children being shot and killed and told him they will do the same to him if he throws stones.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
