Terral03.com Mystery Report for 2025 Newsletter 03: July 31, 2025

This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.

Hello all: At midnight March 13/14, 2025, beginning on the east coast and moving westward across the United States, Joel 2:31 will be fulfilled as "The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, BEFORE the great and the terrible day of the LORD come."

To those understanding the shortness of the hour and the Passover 2025 "3 days of darkness" fulfillment, we could be looking at that "before" 24 or 25 days later?

Our sister gives an urgent message she received today, so to prepare our hearts and minds spiritually and mentally and letting our loved ones know the days are short and time is fleeting. Giving Him the glory, Lauren

