They have created 'pandemics' at least six (6) times, says David Martin, PhD
363 views • 4 months ago

"The injection was the distribution of a lethal biological weapon intended to kill the people that got the shot."

"The reason why I say that is because in 2005, Ralph Barrick said it himself."

"He [Ralph Barrick] said synthetic coronaviruses are biowarfare-enabling technologies, and he said that in reference to this particular thing."

"This behavior that we saw in this pandemic has been now reproduced a bunch of times."

"We can point to at least six (6) times in the last 120 years where they've done exactly the same thing."

"The Tuskegee experiment... was so we would accept penicillin."

"The average American was not going to get syphilis, but we needed to create the syphilis pandemic scare to get people to take penicillin."

"We did it again in anthrax."

"Everybody had to have ciprofloxacin."

"He's [Fauci] run the same game since AIDS in the 1980s."

"The reason why I stitch these stories together — Tuskegee and HIV and anthrax and SARS and all the things I stitch together — is because we have to see the playbook."

"Build the agent, build the countermeasure, create the pandemic, get everybody to fall for it, deprive people of liberty, hit replay, and do it over and over and over again."

"We can point to at least 6 times in the last 120 years where they've done exactly the same thing."

David Martin, PhD interviewed by John Stockton & Ken Ruettgers on “The Ultimate Assist” | March 26, 2025.

The full 1:26 hour interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6r763g-15-unmasking-the-covid-pandemic-with-dr.-david-e.martin..html

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
pandemicsdavid martin phdgovernment created
