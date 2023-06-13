Tom Renz | Day in the Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a special show that I recorded throughout my weekend while traveling across several states, to several events. I wanted to share with you all what it’s like in a ‘day of the life’ of Tom Renz. There’s very little sleep on the road and zero down time. On top of getting ready for the events and researching what I need for my speeches, my legal work and media (like this show) doesn’t stop. The greatest reward of traveling is far and away the incredible people I get to meet across the nation. It’s an honor and a privilege that people care enough to come hear what I have to say. Thank you to all of my supporters, I couldn't do this without your prayers and encouragement. #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #Freedom #PatriotsUnite #Truth #Lawfare #Courage #Fighter #GodWins
