Trump's White House Dinner For 100 Evangelicals Fulfills Prophecy. Daniel 5 & Judgment of the Living

White House Hosts 100 Evangelical Leaders for State-Like Dinner: 'This Is Spiritual Warfare'. About 100 evangelical leaders were invited to dinner at the White House Monday night for what was a prayer-filled event that's been compared to a church camp meeting and a campaign rally. President Donald Trump didn't realize that he was fulfilling Bible Prophecy In Daniel 5. This prophetic event proves that the judgment of the living has begun for Seventh Day Adventists.





Dubbed a "state dinner" for evangelical leaders, the event was held specifically in the "honor of evangelical leadership." The dinner was attended by dozens of evangelical pastors, evangelists and activists who've been involved in informally advising the administration including well-known figures like Franklin Graham, James Dobson, and Greg Laurie.





The dinner was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Homeland Security Ben Carson, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Ambassador at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback. The event was officially hosted by first lady Melania Trump.





Email your Contact Info for Our Newsletter:

[email protected]





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]





www.savinghealthministries.com





Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 461

La Crosse, VA 23950





#DonaldTrump

#WhiteHouse

#BibleProphecy