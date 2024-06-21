NWO: US government building ‘detention centers’ in all 50 states! (1)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jim Crenshaw.





If you speak out. If you stand up. If you say you love God. If you criticize you government in any way, this is where they will put the ones they consider to be a problem. You will be considered a terrorist. But the real terrorists are running the government. It is just like Trumps wall. It was not for them. It's for us. It will close for real and not to keep others out. It will be to keep us in.





Source: Matthew's Matters: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/37iwmWgcVGA7/





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington