[Nov 13, 2017] Is Saudi Arabia's recently announced mega-city NEOM, connected to Mystery Babylon? [Zion's Hope]
David Rosenthal, Director of Operations at Zion's Hope, shares about what is taking place in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, and the creation of a new metropolis on the Red Sea, and the potential implications for end-times.

