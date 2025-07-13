BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Plane Crash at London Southend Airport - MASSIVE smoke cloud rises after
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
300 views • 2 months ago

MASSIVE smoke cloud rises after plane crashes at London Southend Airport.

FlightRadar 24 data shows TRAGIC details of doomed flight from London’s Southend Airport

– Plane believed to be twin-turboprop Beechcraft B200 Super King Air

– Aircraft never made it above 175 feet

– Unclear how many on board

Adding, this was first reported by the Brithish 'Guardian' about 5 hours ago. 

According to the flight-tracking service Flightradar24, the plane took off at 3.48pm and was bound for Lelystad, a city in the Netherlands.

The aircraft, operated by Zeusch Aviation, was equipped with medical systems for transporting patients. The Dutch company specialises in medical evacuations and transplant flights and also runs private charters.

It is unclear whether the flight from Southend was a medical evacuation or whether any patient was onboard at the time of the crash.

Keywords
accidentjetairplane
