© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John B. Wells, Robert Gouveia: Karine LIED, Vigilant News: COVID Vax, Dr Steve: Biden COLLAPSING | EP1251 - Highlights Begin 07/06/2024 9:00 PM CDST
https://rumble.com/v55tk4k-ep1251.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 36:59
John B. Wells 07/06 - Naked Lines Friday
https://rumble.com/embed/v53ewvn/?pub=2trvx
***
Robert Gouveia 07/06 - Karine LIED about Biden's Medical Condition
https://rumble.com/embed/v53e6nq/?pub=2trvx
***
Vigilant News 07/06 - Devastating News for the COVID Vaccinated
https://rumble.com/embed/v53f4ha/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 07/06 - Biden Campaign Is COLLAPSING As Election Approaches!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v53eenm/?pub=2trvx
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths