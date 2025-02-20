SONG FOR DAVID McBRIDE re-release for David's appeal in March (Kevin Bruce)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DAVID McBRIDE APPEAL AGAINST UNJUST CONVICTION
Rally event outside the ACT Supreme Court at 9am Monday 3rd of March 2025
ADDRESS : 6 Knowles Pl Canberra
Be There !
Song For David McBride' Music-Video Release by 'Kevin Bruce'
Music by - Kevin Bruce
Visuals by - Failure Of Fear
THE AFGHAN FILES
David McBride was an Australian Army Lawyer and Soldier who exposed unlawful killings of innocent Afghan civilians during the Afghanistan war. He is now serving almost 6 years imprisonment for making these crimes known to the world.
Other Entertaining Music-Videos By 'Kevin Bruce'
LINKS HERE :
(latest release) - INDIAN SUMMER - https://old.bitchute.com/video/j6iIQ2X7fqny/
JULIAN ASSANGE "Bring Him Home" (AUSTRALIA'S FIGHT TO FREE AN INNOCENT MAN) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CUudeyX6wggI/
“Sold Down The Drain By Dictators” The World of Psychopaths & Sellout Puppets