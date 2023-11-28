TRY Not To CRY Your EYES OUT !! DO YOU SEE NOW WHAT WE HAVE BEEN SAVED (Severed-and Ransomed) FROM?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now the TRUE REALITY Of the WORD Of GOD And The CONFIRMING Witness Of Being Able To See The SERPENT Race Manifestations, Has Become a STARK Gut Wrenching REALITY, Beyond Anything Ever Taught By Any Church In My Experience or Knowledge... This Is a Hand Delivered Message From YAHWEH, From His Messenger (Yahweh has Given) ...The Time For the LORD To Come Suddenly to HIS Temple Is At HAND