Same Stand-down Orders for Yom Kippur War & Hamas Attack, Plus Kissinger’s Involvement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Humans" are, ONCE AGAIN, repeating their historical mistakes. Was the same stand-down order given for the Israel controlled Hamas attack, as for the Yom Kippur war? What was the CORPORATE N.W.O. insider Henry Kissinger’s involvement?
Watch the video mentioned on the Rothschilds and their creation of Israel and Zionism👇🏼👇🏼
How the Rothschilds got the U.S. Christians & Christian Zionist Evangelicals on their Side Before Israel Even Existed - by Makia Freeman
https://rumble.com/v3z18t4-how-the-rothschilds-got-the-u.s.-christians-and-christian-zionist-evangelic.html
Shownotes:
https://rumble.com/v3wabzz-what-really-happened-on-october-7-interview-with-jason-shurka.html
https://www.israelhayom.com/opinions/fifty-years-after-the-yom-kippur-war-revisionist-historians-strike/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBsoIu4r1Cg
https://www.hli.org/resources/exposing-the-global-population-control/
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/Pcaab500.pdf
https://www.thenation.com/article/world/kissinger-100-crimes-watergate/
https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/chile/2020-10-22/cia-chile-anatomy-assassination
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/dec/06/argentina.usa
https://www.umsl.edu/~thomaskp/offline4.htm
https://archive.org/details/dr.-john-coleman-the-committee-of-300/page/11/mode/2up
*****