I Read Yuval Noah Harari's Book (So You Don't Have To!)
What is happening
What is happening
55 views • 10/02/2023

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/harari/

You may think you know what transhumanist propaganda WEF minion Yuval Noah Harari is spreading, but if you haven't read his book you don't know the half of it! And so, in the increasingly illustrious tradition of previous editions of the "I Read" series, today on The Corbett Report podcast I present to you a summary and synopsis of Yuval Noah Harari's 2016 tome, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow. Strap in, folks. This one takes some weird twists and turns.
Keywords
bookhumansjames corbetttranshumanismwefhararithe official corbett report rumble channel
