EPOCH TV | The Secretive “Emergency Powers” that US Presidents Possess

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov: The Secretive “Emergency Powers” that US Presidents Possess (trailer) According to newly released White House documents from 2004, it turns out that the George W. Bush administration was conducting a classified review of the president’s secret emergency powers—which they believed granted the president the ability to turn off American passports, as well as to have access to a “kill switch” which could turn off internet access to all (or most) Americans.
Let’s go through what these secretive “emergency powers” are, (PEADS) what their historical context is, as well as how we even came to know of their existence.
