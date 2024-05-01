BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | The Secretive “Emergency Powers” that US Presidents Possess
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
31 views • 12 months ago

EPOCH TV  | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov:   The Secretive “Emergency Powers” that US Presidents Possess (trailer)  According to newly released White House documents from 2004, it turns out that the George W. Bush administration was conducting a classified review of the president’s secret emergency powers—which they believed granted the president the ability to turn off American passports, as well as to have access to a “kill switch” which could turn off internet access to all (or most) Americans.


Let’s go through what these secretive “emergency powers” are, (PEADS) what their historical context is, as well as how we even came to know of their existence.



🔵 Watch the full episode👉https://ept.ms/SecretPresidentialPowersFM


Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.




 

Keywords
facts matterpeadsroman balmakovepoch tvpresidential secret powers
