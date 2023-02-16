© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
URGENT! THE UK ONLINE SAFETY BILL NEEDS STOPPING ASAP!
WE NEED TO DO EVERYTHING WE POSSIBLY CAN TO PUT STOP TO THIS DRACONIAN BILL!
READ THIS https://element.io/blog/the-online-safety-bill-an-attack-on-encryption/
CURRENT STATUS OF THE BILL https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3137
GOVERMENT INFO https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-safety-bill-supporting-documents/online-safety-bill-factsheet
UK COLUMN NEWS ARTICLE https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/the-online-safety-act-an-act-of-betrayal
Index on Censorship has commissioned a legal opinion by Matthew Ryder KC and finds that the powers conceived would not be lawful under our common law and the existing human rights legal framework https://www.indexoncensorship.org/2022/11/new-legal-opinion-on-the-online-safety-bill/