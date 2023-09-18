© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christine Anderson, Chair of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, gave her closing remarks at the Hearing regarding the World Health Organization.
"... we just need to find a way to wake the people up, because the point is simply this. It comes down to a choice. It's either freedom, democracy and the rule of law or enslavement." - Christine Anderson, Chair European Parliament, Strasbourg, France.