Global Warming You Have No Idea What is Coming
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
238 views • 11 months ago

Global Warming You have no idea, we have had global warming shoved down out throats sense Al Gore was vise president back in Obama days. Wewill all be dead in ten years, cities under water

 

They denied Chem Trails until they had to finally fess up and then they said we have to spray to block the sun to combat global warming or we’ll all fry?

 

Have you seen pictures from the late 1800’s of some shore line and the exact picture today and the shore line is still the same. Statue of Liberty?

Now that’s global warming and all the chem trails in the world are not going to help?

Seven times hotter, yes indeed that’s global warming? Global warming=power

Global Warming is coming, but You don’t have to endure it, Jesus is the answer.

Keywords
preppershtfsurvivalsurvivalistjihadislamconspiracypreparednessdoomsdaysheltermohammadfighterwroledcteotwawkibugoutevacuation
