© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2eqkv69b5c
So that is why Miles Guo has been saying you don't have to go to this asymmetric kinetic war, which the little guy pays the most.
所以这就是为什么郭文贵先生一直在说，你不必去打这种不对称的热战，因为老百姓付出的代价最大。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish