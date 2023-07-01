VAXX loving smug nurse suffers VAXX induced STROKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
@smugnurse_
she/her
🧠🔀 • 🌈 • ✊🏻✊🏾 • 🦠🩺
Nurse in Sobriety | 02.22.21
This is my story 💜
🤘Views are my own💁♀️
49k on TikTok @smugnurse_
###
https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1674724500489764864
Nurse & vaccine activist Kaleigh Zimmerman (smugnurse on tiktok) has suffered a cerebellar stroke at age 34. She was admitted to ICU 3 times & discharged with a PICC line.
There have been numerous reports of strokes after covid shots.
https://www.gofundmeDOTcom/f/help-smugnurse-on-her-road-to-stroke-recovery
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nihDOTgov/37147105
Mirrored - bootcamp