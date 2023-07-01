BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VAXX loving smug nurse suffers VAXX induced STROKE
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
3025 views • 07/01/2023

@smugnurse_
she/her
🧠🔀 • 🌈 • ✊🏻✊🏾 • 🦠🩺
Nurse in Sobriety | 02.22.21
This is my story 💜
🤘Views are my own💁‍♀️
49k on TikTok @smugnurse_
###
https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1674724500489764864
Nurse & vaccine activist Kaleigh Zimmerman (smugnurse on tiktok) has suffered a cerebellar stroke at age 34. She was admitted to ICU 3 times & discharged with a PICC line.
There have been numerous reports of strokes after covid shots.
https://www.gofundmeDOTcom/f/help-smugnurse-on-her-road-to-stroke-recovery
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nihDOTgov/37147105

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
strokenursetiktok
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy