BrightLearn - Phytochemistry of Fruits and Vegetables by KV Peter

"Phytochemistry of Fruits and Vegetables" by KV Peter is a comprehensive exploration of the scientific and cultural significance of horticultural crops, emphasizing their profound impact on nutrition, health and economic development. The book delves into the historical evolution of horticulture, tracing its roots from ancient civilizations to its current status as a major economic force, highlighting its role in transforming from a mere hobby to a commercial powerhouse. It underscores the remarkable growth in horticultural production, which has far outpaced that of food grains, positioning it as a critical component in achieving nutritional security and combating malnutrition. The author meticulously examines the science-based technologies crucial for various sectors, including agronomy, plant protection and post-harvest technologies, while also addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change and soil salinity. A significant portion of the book is dedicated to the phytochemicals found in fruits and vegetables, elucidating their antioxidative properties and health benefits, particularly their role in preventing chronic diseases. Additionally, the book explores the chemistry of antioxidants, the ripening mechanisms of fruits, and the potential of genetically modified vegetables for increased productivity. Through its detailed analysis and insightful discussions, the book serves as an enlightening guide that not only educates readers about the scientific intricacies of horticultural crops but also inspires a deeper appreciation for their vital role in enhancing human health and economic prosperity.

