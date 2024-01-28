Deception. It's NOT about ACE2 Receptors. The TARGET is your Nicotine Receptors. Heal with Nicotine. Natural Nicotine is NOT addictive. Dr. Bryan Ardis

"There is a false belief out there, that ACE2 receptors...are the target of the [covid] spike proteins [venom protein]." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"The ACE2 receptors, by the way, were published in April of 2020 to be absent or non-existent in the lungs....So IF this is a RESPIRATORY pathogen, how is it getting inside the cells of the lungs?" ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"The nicotine-receptors in your central nervous system is the target of these [synthetic spike protein] venoms." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

Understand the deception. The SARS-CoV-2 and Vaxx TARGET is your Nicotine (Nicotinic) Receptors, it is NOT your angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors. "And french researchers, scientists who did the research, had published a corellating paper identifying all the tissues in the human body that have ACE2 receptors....So if this was a [covid] virus...and the ACE2 receptor is on the outside of the cell, and the spike protein is on the outside of the virus, [and] inserts itself into the ACE2 receptor like a key, and unlocks the cell to get inside... The [french researchers] said 'there is something WRONG WITH THIS NARRATIVE, ACE2 receptors DO NOT EXIST in the lungs.' So if this is a respiratory pathogen, how is it getting inside the cells of the lungs? ...Once they identified what the spike proteins were, which were two snake venom peptides or proteins from [synthetic] venoms, the King Cobra Snake (Cobra Toxin-Venom) and the Krate Snake (Bungaro Toxin-Venom). When they [the french researchers] identified these two venoms being spike proteins, they were able to identify what its target receptor was in the body to cause covid symptoms, like shallow-difficult breathing, fevers, chills, malaise, all the symptoms people saw with covid, [including] oxygen levels dropping, they published in April of 2020, that the nicotinic-acetyl-choline receptors or nicotine-receptors in your central nervous system is the target of these venoms. In ALL MAMMALS these venoms get inside of, they target nicotinic acetyl choline receptors." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

FULL SHOW Episode - NICOTINE! UNDERSTANDING THE WEAPON AND THE TARGET!!! https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-nicotine-understanding-the-weapon-and-the-target

Nicotine-Healing Playlist:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2d3f1f78-40bf-478a-83ef-d3c4c2eef3dd?index=1

Nicotine is NOT addictive. Tobacco products (with the pyrazine additives) are addictive. "You have all been lied to. Tobacco plant-nicotine is NOT addictive. Pyrazines, the additives, are addictive." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

https://www.brighteon.com/de4001fc-f9df-40ab-88e5-fff602e4d639

PDF Version: https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/tobaccocontrol/25/4/444.full.pdf

DEEP DIVES

VanderbiltHealth.com. Psychiatry Journal. Nicotine Treatment for Alzheimers Disease, 2019

"Newhouse and others have repeatedly shown activating nicotinic receptors in the brain can improve cognition. " ~ https://discoveries.vanderbilthealth.com/2019/09/nicotine-to-treat-alzheimers-disease/

Effects of nicotinic stimulation on cognitive performance.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15018837/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471489203002030

The effects of nicotine on Parkinson's disease.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10857708/

A review of the effects of nicotine on schizophrenia

Nicotine seems to improve cognitive functions critically affected in schizophrenia.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18421928/

Venom Tech Research Studies DEEP DIVE with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Healing for the A.G.E.S.

Episode 08.28.2023 - Venom Industrial Complex: Weaponizing Venoms. Includes Transcript

https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-08-28-2023-weaponizing-venoms

MORE DEEP DIVE at EnergyMe333.com

https://www.energyme333.com/articles/healthCovenom.html



