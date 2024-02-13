Tucker Carlson Reacts to 75 Uniparty Senators Funding Ukrainian Regime with Another $60 Billion – Senator Vance Weighs In

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson posted a seven minute video on X on Tuesday after 22 Senate Republicans joined Democrats to vote for their $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, the most corrupt country in Europe – before the war started.
Tucker Carlson was rightly outraged after the 22 Republicans joined Democrats in moving the legislation forward.
Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) joined Tucker Carlson for his video. During their discussion Senator Vance argued that bill handcuffs President Trump and and funds the lost war in Ukraine in 2025 and 2026.