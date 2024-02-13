BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson Reacts to 75 Uniparty Senators Funding Ukrainian Regime with Another $60 Billion – Senator Vance Weighs In
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
Tucker Carlson posted a seven minute video on X on Tuesday after 22 Senate Republicans joined Democrats to vote for their $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, the most corrupt country in Europe – before the war started.

Tucker Carlson was rightly outraged after the 22 Republicans joined Democrats in moving the legislation forward.

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) joined Tucker Carlson for his video. During their discussion Senator Vance argued that bill handcuffs President Trump and and funds the lost war in Ukraine in 2025 and 2026.

