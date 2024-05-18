BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Before He Died He WARNED AMERICA! Have you seen this?
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
2081 views • 12 months ago

MIRRORED from  OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY

3 May 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JE0Zlx14PU8&ab_channel=OFFGRIDwithDOUG%26STACY

Now you know! The 15 minute city makes perfect sense and boy its a doozy STAY VIGILANT and lets NOT BE 1992 lets stop it before the tree gets to big  the goal looks like taking away your farm or homestead and forcing us into the15 cities YOU DOWN WITH THAT? 

Keywords
americanwowarningdepopulation1992world control15 minute city
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy