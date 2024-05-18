Before He Died He WARNED AMERICA! Have you seen this?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY
3 May 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JE0Zlx14PU8&ab_channel=OFFGRIDwithDOUG%26STACY
Now you know! The 15 minute city makes perfect sense and boy its a doozy STAY VIGILANT and lets NOT BE 1992 lets stop it before the tree gets to big the goal looks like taking away your farm or homestead and forcing us into the15 cities YOU DOWN WITH THAT?