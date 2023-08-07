© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trevor Loudon, Author and Historian On Oppenheimer Movie:"The Oppenheimer movie is Communist disinformation.
We're in a revolution that's changing our history, changing our culture. They're brainwashing the next generation and that's what they do in every communist revolution and that's what we're in."