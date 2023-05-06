How CIA Interfered In 2020 Election FOR BIDEN! - Ex-CIA Director Mike Morell Admits It! - Aaron Maté in for Jimmy Dore, 050623

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-CIA Director Mike Morell has admitted that he circulated a letter among other intelligence community members labeling Hunter Biden’s laptop a “Russian disinformation campaign” with the direct purpose of helping Joe Biden during his debates against Donald Trump. Morell, it turns out, has a long history of election interference dating back to 2016 and before.
