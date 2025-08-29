BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Saint Dragon (1989, Arcade)
4 views • 2 weeks ago

Saint Dragon (known as Tenseiryuu (天聖龍, "Heaven Saint Dragon") in Japan) is a horizontally shoot'em up developed by NMK and published by Jaleco. It was also released for Aminga, Atari ST, PC-Engine/Turbografx-16, ZX Spectrum, C64, MSX, Amstrad CPC, Switch and PS4.

Cyborg Monsters have taken over the galaxy, reducing race after race into slavery. They have superior firepower and attack capabilities, and can only really be beaten by one of their own. St. Dragon the Cyborg Warrior chooses to fight back.

Keywords
jalecoshootemuparcade gamenmk
