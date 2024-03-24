FREE SPEECH ON THE LINE: SCOTUS CASE | The HighWire with Del Bigtree

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FREE SPEECH ON THE LINE | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Jill Hines, co-director for Health Freedom Louisiana and plaintiff in the Murthy v. Missouri case, gives her first hand account of the oral arguments before the Supreme Court for this controversial free speech case, as well as the government censorship her organization received which led to her becoming a plaintiff.
aired: 3/23/2024
#SCOTUS #MurthyVMissouri #HealthFreedomLouisiana