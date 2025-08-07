Trump on mRNA research halt - didn't seem to know what RFJ, Jr did already - just glorifying himself again

Trump on mRNA research halt: 'We are onto other things'

The US president said his 2020 Operation Warp Speed was "one of the most incredible things," but he lines up with HHS Secretary Kennedy in axing further mRNA research.

Operation Warp Speed was Trump's $18B crash program to fast-track COVID vaccines using mRNA tech.

Cynthia... video of RFJ, jr, came before this one. I have it posted.