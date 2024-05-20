© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICC Prosecutor applies for arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas leaders for war crimes
9 views • 12 months ago
ICC prosecutor announces applications for arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant and 2 Hamas leaders for war crimes | Iranian President confirmed dead in helicopter crash | Massive crowd turns out in Israel for anti-Netanyahu protests as key cabinet member threatens to resign | CNN stunned by surge in black support for Trump | Massachusetts housed immigrant children with sex offenders | Pope says its "sheer madness" for US to enforce border | NJ gym owner cleared of all charges for opening gym during COVID | Former CDC director admits "significant side effects of COVID shots | Massie introduces bill to end the fed | Alabama bans lab grown meat
