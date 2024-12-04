Our Lady's Messages to Luz de Maria on the Antichrist

Be aware that darkness comes and life will not be the same

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ I bless you and call you to prepare yourselves spiritually and materially; it is urgent that you do so, be aware of the future and of every deed and act

TO REMOVE CHRISTIANITY

"One arm of the octopus is communism, atheistic communism. This arm of the octopus will promote discontent, revolution, death. This arm of the octopus will seek to remove Christianity from the earth. O woe unto a man who joins this force!" - Our Lady, June 10, 1978



