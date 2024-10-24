CTP (S2ExxxSpecialx, 2025xxxx, TBD) Frank Tull "Do we have ONLY OURSELVES TO BLAME?" BTS/SP Video

Another very, Very, VERY, early BTS/SP Video drop (officially, via Audio channels, coming sometime next year, but Video BTS/SP needing out before Election 2024) with Special Guest Frank Tull and "Do we have ONLY OURSELVES TO BLAME?" discussion. White, Black, Pink-Polka-Dotted, MATTERS NOT! As JFK said: ASK NOT.... look up the rest if you are too CLUELESS to know the rest, you need an Education! As Michael Jackson sang: Starting with THE MAN IN THE MIRROR. Or, if you prefer Rick Springfield in PRAYER "Send a Prayer to Heaven for the chance to be A BETTER MAN THAN THE MAN I SEE!" Remove the LOG for own Eye FIRST! more in this VERY EARLY BTS/SP Video drop.





Thursday, October 24, 2024 18:41

