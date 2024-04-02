Speaker Johnson flip flops on requirements for Ukraine aid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is reportedly coming around to the idea of Ukraine aid as long as he can score a political win, according to NYT reporting.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html