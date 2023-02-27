14-year old Girl KILLED by VAXX Poison Injections

Desolation in Huelva for the death of a 14-year-old Sporting player

Estrella Martín played in the cadet category and was a regular for the Andalusian Sub'15 team.

The parents found her lifeless at her home.

The day before she had participated normally in training.

26 January 2023

The mortal remains of the Sporting Club de Huelva player Estrella Martín Rasco, 14 years old, are in one of the funeral homes in the capital where an autopsy was performed this Thursday to find out the causes of her sudden death .

Estrella was a regular for the Andalusian U15 team . The teenager had trained on Tuesday afternoon with her team, in the cadet category, with complete normality.

The next morning, when her parents went to wake her up, they realized that she was lifeless. A tragic news that has taken everyone by surprise. Numerous people , including Estrella's teammates , have come to the funeral home to express their sorrow.

The club has suspended all training and has asked the Football Federation to postpone the league match scheduled for this Thursday against Sevilla.

canalsur DOT es/andalucia/huelva/desolacion-en-huelva-por-la-muerte-de-una-jugadora-del-sporting-de-14-anos-/1896089.html

###

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸

@realmadriden

Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of Estrella Martín,

@sportinghuelva

The club wishes to express its condolences and affection to her family, her teammates, her club and her loved ones. Rest in peace.

2:13 AM · Jan 26, 2023

twitter DOT com/realmadriden/status/1618552736609345536

Mirrored - bootcamp

