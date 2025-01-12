BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Pyramid of Power - The Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal Part 1
The Missing Link
471 followers
167 views • 5 months ago

The Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal Part 1 - The Pyramid of Power

Welcome to part 1 of The Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal!

A brand new series about the identity of the Cabal.

By Cyntha Koeter

Part 1 – The Pyramid of Power

In this episode we discover the 3 nails of power that rule the world. We dive into the first one of them and discover the power that financial institutions have over our lives. Financially spoken, the One World Government is already up and running!

The Cabal is not one person nor a fixed group of persons. It consists of Committees, Groups, Think tanks, more commissions and NGO’s. They are always unelected and unaccountable for their deeds, but their decrees and treaties are binding worldwide.

How is that possible? You will find out in this first part of THE CONCLUSION!

current eventspoliticscabalcentral banksbis
