Preparing to Survive-Get Your Body In Shape Before Everything Gets Worse

If you ever listen to any of the podcasts of anyone that is doing defensive type training, just about every one of them has a story about someone that shows up for class grossly overweight and terribly out of shape. Don't be "that guy". As things get worse each of us will have our physical limits tested in many ways. Regular exercise and good diet will improve brain function, endurance, strength and boosted immunity. Jesus is the King of Kings AND Lord of Lords! NEWSFLASH ***THE NASHVILLE SHOOTER WAS REFERRED TO AS A "FEMALE" BY THE MEDIA. THE SHOOTER WAS A BIOLOGICAL FEMALE BUT CLAIMED TO BE A MAN. THE SHOOTING COMES ON THE HEELS OF TENNESSEE BANNING THE MEDICAL TRANSITIONING OF MINORS AND BANNING ADULT CABARET DRAG SHOWS IN FRONT OF CHILDREN. REPORTING THE TRUTH OF ALL THIS WOULD DAMAGE "THE NARRATIVE"!!! DO NOT BE MISLED BY THE MEDIA!!!

