NIGHT SHADOWS 06222023 -- Order Out of Chaos, Confusion Reigns Supreme! Are All the Pieces in Place for WW3?
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
305 views • 06/23/2023

It appears that confusion reigns regards military movements in the USA, but if one backs off and looks at the BIG PICTURE then we are very close to War, as the elite has decided to use WAR to bring in their Great Reset, their new digital dollar, total control over everyone, the fake arrival of the Blue Beam Project and economic CHAOS to bring in as much fear and panic as possible so people will give up nearly everything for "peace and security". That means the ARRIVAL is close, and the STRONG DELUSION is now in full operation as people have opted for evolution and dumped Creation and God along with it. Then we have NATO Air Defender strange/odd call-ups just as it closes down tomorrow and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!!  DARKLIGHT :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack:  https://stewartcbest.substack.com

                                https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/

warstewartbestnightshadowslarrywtaylororderoutofchaosconfusionreigns
