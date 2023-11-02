Israel Intentionally Shot Children And Journalists In Gaza | Haaretz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The above video was screened at the UN Human Rights Council meeting, on February 28, 2019. Israel’s Haaretz newspaper posted it on March 1.
The UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the 2018 Gaza protests presented its conclusions, according to which 183 Palestinians were killed by Israel, including 35 children.
Release Date: 2019
...............
🔗 All Credit To Haaretz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzTYXjVQRaA
...............
🔗 UN Council: Israel Intentionally Shot Children and Journalists in Gaza: https://archive.ph/20231029210411/https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2019-02-28/ty-article/un-council-israel-intentionally-shot-children-and-journalists-in-gaza/0000017f-f02b-d497-a1ff-f2ab3be90000
🔗 UN video & report on Israeli forces shooting Gaza protesters: https://israelpalestinenews.org/watch-un-video-report-on-israeli-forces-shooting-gaza-protesters/
...............
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4