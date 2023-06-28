© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The CDC has been lying to us for years" - Dr. Peter McCullough | Redacted with Clayton Morris
New emails reveal COVID vaccine mandates were based largely on a lie. Our guest, Dr. Peter McCullough, renowned cardiologist is back on the show. We got a bombshell tranche of documents earlier this week indicating the entire justification for the vaccine mandates was based on a falsehood.
