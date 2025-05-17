© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED: Big Pharma’s Sinister Takeover of the Cannabis Industry w/ Inesa Ponomariovaite
464 views • 4 months ago
Big Pharma spent decades attacking cannabis—now they’re trying to take it over. In this episode, Inesa Ponomariovaite joins me to expose how the pharmaceutical industry is hijacking the natural hemp and cannabis market for profit and control. From fake wellness products to government-backed manipulation, this is a must-watch warning about what’s really happening behind the scenes.Show more
