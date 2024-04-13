BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EVIDENCE OF 📜 YOUR STRAWMAN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
88 views • 04/13/2024

https://rumble.com/v2o680q-evidence-of-your-strawman.html


https://www.bitchute.com/video/jUD0DD3MbjKY/


Your Strawman controls your...


1. (Mr) Bank Account

2. (Mr) Mortgage

3. (Mr) Legal System

4. (Mr) Voter ID

5. (Mr) Passport

6. (Mr) Driving Licence

7. (Mr) Medical Records


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6V3XNX3NSg


Legal definition of one’s entity per the SCOTUS:


A work will be found to be obscene if 'taken as a whole, (it) lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.


By virtue of the Fourteenth Amendment, the First Amendment's constitutional right of free speech and intellectual freedom also applies to state and local governments. Government agencies and government officials are forbidden from regulating or restricting speech or other expression based on its content or viewpoint.


This means states as well.


So anyone handing out flyers is being held illegally by that territory


https://GTVflyers.com

Keywords
scotusstrawmanvoter idbank accountmortgagepersonpassportmedical recordslegal systemgtvflyersdriving licence
