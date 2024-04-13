© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v2o680q-evidence-of-your-strawman.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jUD0DD3MbjKY/
Your Strawman controls your...
1. (Mr) Bank Account
2. (Mr) Mortgage
3. (Mr) Legal System
4. (Mr) Voter ID
5. (Mr) Passport
6. (Mr) Driving Licence
7. (Mr) Medical Records
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6V3XNX3NSg
Legal definition of one’s entity per the SCOTUS:
A work will be found to be obscene if 'taken as a whole, (it) lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.
By virtue of the Fourteenth Amendment, the First Amendment's constitutional right of free speech and intellectual freedom also applies to state and local governments. Government agencies and government officials are forbidden from regulating or restricting speech or other expression based on its content or viewpoint.
This means states as well.
So anyone handing out flyers is being held illegally by that territory